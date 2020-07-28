Zion Williamson clears quarantine, returns to practice with Pelicans

Zion Williamson is back in practice with the New Orleans Pelicans with a chance to play in the team’s season opener Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Williamson has cleared his quarantine period and will be permitted to practice with the team. That will give him two chances to get back up to speed in practice before Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Pelicans F Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine and will return to practice with the team in Orlando this evening, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2020

There is no guarantee that Williamson will play, as the Pelicans will want to be sure that he’s completely ready to go. Fundamentally, though, he is healthy and wasn’t out of the bubble for that long, so he should be okay to play.

Williamson briefly left the bubble to deal with an undisclosed family matter. He had to complete a four-day quarantine upon returning.