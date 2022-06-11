Pelicans VP shares interesting comment on Zion Williamson contract extension

Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans has been in question for some time now, but it looks like the Pelicans want him in New Orleans long-term.

In an appearance on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” Thursday, Pelicans vice president David Griffin was asked if the team is comfortable extending Williamson. Griffin’s response shut down any rumors that the Pelicans have had second thoughts about keeping the big man.

“It’s not a big decision,” Griffin said. “It’s a pretty easy decision. The kid’s historically good when he plays. This is a max player, that’s easy.”

How does Zion Williamson’s availability factor into New Orleans offering him a new contract?@ryenarussillo posed the question to Pelicans EVP David Griffin on the latest #RussilloPod: pic.twitter.com/tq7awAAv7o — The Ringer (@ringer) June 9, 2022

Griffin said that he and the organization feel confident that Williamson wants to remain in New Orleans based off of Williamson’s comments while speaking to the media after the season.

Griffin also told Russillo that, due to Williamson’s injury history, the Pelicans should “indemnify” themselves in the deal they give to the 21-year-old. In late May, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Pelicans likely wouldn’t offer Williamson a fully-guaranteed contract.

Williamson has only played in 85 career games over three seasons due to multiple injuries. When he’s on the floor, he has has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his career.

If the Pelicans can figure out a deal with Williamson, and he can stay healthy, then the team could be poised for an improvement next season.