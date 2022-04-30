Zion Williamson answers whether he wants to sign extension with Pelicans

Zion Williamson has long been the subject of rumors regarding his future in New Orleans, but he tried to put some of those to rest on Friday.

The Pelicans star told the media that he would eagerly sign an extension with the team whenever it is offered to him. Williamson is eligible to sign a extension this offseason as he enters the final season of his rookie deal.

Zion asked if he’d sign extension: “Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 29, 2022

Williamson is saying what Pelicans fans want to hear, but saying it and doing it are two different things. There have been rumors in the past that Williamson’s camp would prefer to get him out of New Orleans, so there are no certainties until he actually signs a contract.

For what it’s worth, Williamson has consistently denied rumors that he is unhappy with the Pelicans. The organization’s future looks bright, as they took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round despite Williamson missing the entire season. That may encourage him even more to stick around.