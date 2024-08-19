 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 19, 2024

Zion Williamson’s current weight revealed

August 19, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The transformation appears to be real for Zion Williamson.

Ian Casselberry of Yahoo! Sports reported this week on the current weight of the New Orleans Pelicans star forward Williamson. Casselberry writes that Williamson is now down to 281 pounds, which is below what he weighed in college at Duke (285). Additionally, Williamson intends to go down further to 272 pounds by the time that the NBA season begins, Casselberry says.

This news comes after the former No. 1 overall pick Williamson went viral over the weekend for his appearance. At a basketball camp in South Carolina, Williamson was looking significantly trimmed down.

Still just 24 years old, Williamson has struggled with his weight and his conditioning throughout his NBA career, which in turn has led to him being injured frequently. But Williamson did appear in a career-high 70 games last season, so he may finally be on the right track.

Williamson is officially listed at 284 pounds, but reports dating back several months had already indicated the two-time All-Star was losing big weight. With all that in mind, it is a safe bet that Williamson was well above 300 pounds at his peak, so it is good to hear that he is slimming down sizably.

Article Tags

Zion Williamson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus