Zion Williamson’s current weight revealed

The transformation appears to be real for Zion Williamson.

Ian Casselberry of Yahoo! Sports reported this week on the current weight of the New Orleans Pelicans star forward Williamson. Casselberry writes that Williamson is now down to 281 pounds, which is below what he weighed in college at Duke (285). Additionally, Williamson intends to go down further to 272 pounds by the time that the NBA season begins, Casselberry says.

This news comes after the former No. 1 overall pick Williamson went viral over the weekend for his appearance. At a basketball camp in South Carolina, Williamson was looking significantly trimmed down.

Still just 24 years old, Williamson has struggled with his weight and his conditioning throughout his NBA career, which in turn has led to him being injured frequently. But Williamson did appear in a career-high 70 games last season, so he may finally be on the right track.

Williamson is officially listed at 284 pounds, but reports dating back several months had already indicated the two-time All-Star was losing big weight. With all that in mind, it is a safe bet that Williamson was well above 300 pounds at his peak, so it is good to hear that he is slimming down sizably.