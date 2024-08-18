Photos of skinny-looking Zion Williamson draw attention online

Though we may be at the risk of getting fooled again, Zion Williamson is at least looking the part of a changed man this offseason.

Photos went viral online on Saturday of the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson looking skinny at his basketball camp in Spartanburg, S.C. Williamson took questions from the crowd and posed for pictures with campers, all while looking decently trim.

Take a look at some of the photos (from different angles and different parts of the day).

Zion looks like he’s in the best shape of his life pic.twitter.com/itoH2tMuQ8 — Ingram Alerts (@IngramAlerts) August 17, 2024

Kids are now asking Zion Williamson questions at his camp in Spartanburg Can you dunk from the free throw line? “Absolutely” Can you lock up Curry? “Nobody can lock him up, but I’m very capable of guarding him” Best players you’ve guarded? “Carmelo Anthony and LeBron” pic.twitter.com/IaI0pTSPsj — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 17, 2024

Zion Williamson and campers at his free Spartanburg basketball camp (including @MattConnollyOn3’s kids) posing for a group photo here at the Upward Star Center pic.twitter.com/9CxyoAfj77 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 17, 2024

Williamson, still only 24 years old, has long struggled with weight issues as an NBA player. Officially listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, Williamson did manage to play in a career-high 70 games last season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists a night. But he still was not quite able to finish out the year healthy, going down with a hamstring injury during the play-in tournament and missing the rest of the Pelicans’ postseason as a result.

Now a two-time NBA All-Star, Williamson has already produced “best shape of his life” photos in offseasons past … only for it to seemingly not last once the actual season begins. But for a player who was the subject of reports a few months ago that he had indeed shed some major pounds, Williamson appears to be doing his part when it comes to his figure.