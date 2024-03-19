Zion Williamson has reportedly lost major weight in last few months

It might have taken until his fifth year in the NBA, but Zion Williamson may finally be in peak physical condition.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported this week on “The Hoop Collective” that the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson has lost significant weight in just the span of the last three months or so.

“I’ve got people in New Orleans telling me that since December, when the In-Season Tournament happened, that Zion Williamson has lost 25 or more pounds,” Windhorst said, per Bleacher Report. “His performance has been excellent. He’s playing fewer minutes, and I think that helps as well. But I’ve got people telling me he’s lost 25 pounds.”

Williamson, 23, is officially listed at 284 pounds, so it may be safe to assume that he is somewhere under 260 at this point. His play on the court recently backs it up as well with Williamson averaging a superb 23-7-6 line since the All-Star break.

The improved conditioning has been a long time coming for Williamson, who has struggled with his weight and his diet for the vast majority of his NBA career. Even as recently as that In-Season Tournament in December, Williamson was getting slammed for his physical appearance. But it seems that Williamson is finally getting his act together (which may be aided in part by the weight-related incentives he has in his Pelicans contract).