Report reveals what Zion Williamson could fetch in potential trade

The New Orleans Pelicans are considering moving Zion Williamson ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and they may ultimately have to do so for 60 cents on the dollar.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Monday on what kind of return the two-time All-Star forward Williamson could fetch if the Pelicans do indeed decide to trade him. Marks writes that New Orleans would be able to get expiring contracts as well as “perhaps” a future first-round draft pick in exchange for Williamson.

We heard over the weekend that the Pelicans were potentially considering trading the talented Williamson. That return definitely does not sound like much for a former No. 1 overall pick who is still only 24 years old and has posted a 27/7/4 line for his career overall. But Williamson is almost never healthy and has averaged roughly 33 games played per season to this point (with the news continuing to get worse and worse about his latest injury).

Marks also notes that the Pelicans can release Williamson without penalty after the 2024-25 season (as part of a series of team-friendly protections in his contract) but that they have no desire to do so. Thus, it is much likelier that the 5-22 Pelicans look to kick off a full rebuild by trading Williamson, though that would inevitably have to come at a discounted rate.