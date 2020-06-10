Zion Williamson’s former agent says house, luxury cars prove Duke paid Pelicans star

Zion Williamson has been accused of accepting illegal benefits while at Duke, and the latest court documents filed by his former agent claim the life of luxury Williamson’s parents were living during the New Orleans Pelicans star’s lone season with the Blue Devils is proof of that.

Williamson is involved in a lawsuit with his former marketing agent, Gina Ford of Prime Sports Marketing. Ford is suing Williamson for allegedly breaching his deal with her agency to sign with Creative Artists Agency. Williamson’s attorneys filed a motion last month to try blocking a legal inquiry into the former Duke star’s college eligibility, and the motion was initially denied. Three days later, a different judge ruled in favor of Williamson and granted the 19-year-old a temporary stay that states he and his attorneys do not have to answer questions under oath.

Ford is still trying to make the case that Williamson and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski should be forced to answer questions under oath. In Ford’s latest filing, she cited the fact that Williamson’s parents went from paying less than $900 a month in rent before Zion arrived at Duke to living in a $950,000 house that cost nearly $5,000 per month while Williamson was playing for the Blue Devils.

Gina Ford’s attorneys also point to the improved housing situation of Zion Williamson’s parents as evidence that he was paid to attend Duke: Pre-Duke: $895 monthly rental in South Carolina: At Duke: resided in NC property valued at $950.000 (with listed monthly rent at $4,995) pic.twitter.com/WSr4Zu48ky — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

Ford also pointed to the three luxury cars that were registered in Williamson’s parents’ name.

“The cars, the cars, the cars!” Gina Ford says that the 3 luxury cars registered to Zion Williamson’s parents justify discovery (meaning depositions under oath) “to determine whether these vehicles impacted his eligibility to be/remain a ‘Student-athlete.’” pic.twitter.com/cp5VTm8SwQ — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

Williamson’s attorney, of course, fired back and ripped Ford’s latest filing.

NEW: Zion Williamson’s attorney (Jeffrey S. Klein) issues statement calling Gina Ford’s latest court filing “a shameful attempt to distract from their admitted violations of NC law” and “a continuation of the predatory acts the agent statute was designed to protect against.” pic.twitter.com/izegdydGVo — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

Williamson’s family had previously been accused of taking illegal benefits before Ford filed her lawsuit.

The ultimate goal from Ford is likely to threaten Williamson and Duke to the point where a settlement seems like the best option. That would be a sure way to protect damaging information from becoming public. If Williamson and Duke have anything to hide, that is still a possible — if not likely — outcome.