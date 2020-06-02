Judge rules Zion Williamson must answer questions under oath about Duke benefits

Zion Williamson has been accused by his former marketing agent of accepting illegal benefits while at Duke, and a judge ruled this week that the New Orleans Pelicans star must answer questions about the allegations under oath.

Williamson is involved in a lawsuit with his former marketing agent, Gina Ford of Prime Sports Marketing. Ford is suing Williamson for allegedly breaching his deal with her agency to sign with Creative Artists Agency. Last week, Williamson’s attorneys filed a motion to try blocking a legal inquiry into the former Duke star’s college eligibility. A Florida state court judge denied that request on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge David Miller ruled that Williamson must answer under oath any interrogatories and requests for admissions from attorneys representing Prime Sports Marketing. Williamson’s legal team is expected to file an appeal.

Ford is trying to prove that Williamson took illegal benefits while at Duke and therefore was ineligible for the NCAA and is not protected by North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agent Act. This is not the first time Williamson and/or his family have been accused of taking improper benefits.

If Williamson is forced to answer inquiries under oath and the allegations are true, it could be even more problematic for Duke than it is for the 19-year-old.