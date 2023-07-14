Zion Williamson’s recent Instagram story has fans concerned

Social media has not been kind to Zion Williamson these past few months.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward faced intense scrutiny in April as injury forced him to sit on the sidelines during his squad’s failed push to make the playoffs.

More recently, Williamson has been involved in off-court drama involving an adult film star who wouldn’t stop tweeting about him over their alleged relationship.

Now, Zion’s recent Instagram story posted on Thursday has fans raising some eyebrows. The concern stems from the Pelicans star posting a 15-second snippet of The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 hit song “Suicidal Thoughts” on his personal Instagram account. The lyrics were displayed on the screen as the song played.

“I’m glad I’m dead, a worthless f—ing buddha head. The stress is building up. I can’t believe suicide is on my f—ing mind, I wanna leave. I swear to god, I feel like death is f—ing calling me,” the lyrics read.

Zion Williamson’s IG story pic.twitter.com/HQ9MmQr5MZ — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 13, 2023

It’s nothing new for a star athlete to post a song snippet or lyrics on social media. Players and celebrities do it all the time as a way to express their current mood or the type of music that resonates with them.

However, given the specific lyrics Williamson featured from Biggie’s classic track, it’s no surprise that some fans on social media became worried about the 23-year-old’s mental state.

Great song but this is a cry for help — scot T-1000🦖 (@ripdrose420) July 14, 2023

somebody check on him 🙏 — EZ (@Izzybb310) July 13, 2023

The Pelicans star has been vocal in the past about how much Biggie’s “Ready to Die” album helps him cope with stress.

Zion on his connection with Biggie's "Ready to Die" album and how it helped with his resiliency. 🔊 Keep up with #NBAMediaDay: https://t.co/x72YsaFn9B pic.twitter.com/3N6BibKnMi — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

Williamson could simply be blasting some music to let off some steam or just enjoying himself listening to the album.