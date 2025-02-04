Zion Williamson drawing interest from 1 big-name team ahead of trade deadline

One big-name NBA team may be ready to roll the dice on Zion Williamson.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson has emerged as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Siegel notes that Golden State is prioritizing help for their aging star player Steph Curry and would like to add All-Star talent at the deadline this year.

The 24-year-old Williamson is in Year 2 of a new five-year, $197 million contract with the Pelicans, but that contract also comes with significant team-friendly protections. He is healthy again after missing more than two months of the season due to a hamstring injury and is currently averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. The Pelicans have also been reported for weeks now to be shopping the former No. 1 overall pick Williamson, who continues to sound disgruntled with the New Orleans organization.

Sitting at 24-24 this year (11th in the West), the Warriors have the pieces (e.g. a larger contract like that of Andrew Wiggins and a younger player such as Moses Moody) to foreseeably make a Williamson trade work. But at this point, it looks like Golden State is trying to find help anywhere they can get it. A recent report also linked to them to an extremely surprising pursuit of a top NBA star.