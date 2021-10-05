Zion Williamson could star in sequel to iconic ’90s movie?

Zion Williamson may soon be changing his name to Zion Shuttlesworth.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen appeared recently on “The Dan Patrick Show.” During the interview, Patrick asked Allen about rumors of a sequel to the famous 1998 film “He Got Game,” potentially starring the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson. Allen, who starred in the original movie, confirmed that talks had begun but added that they needed to get Denzel Washington invovlved as well.

“We have talked with several younger players, including women, because there is definitely a dynamic there,” said Allen. “If you think about since 1998, when the movie “He Got Game” came out, there has been so many storylines … There are so many different ways that we can take this.

“I think the one caveat for us, [director] Spike [Lee] and I talk about it all the time, is trying to figure out a way to get Denzel Washington involved,” Allen continued. “I think until ‘Equalizer 2’ he was against doing sequels. So when ‘Equalizer 2’ came out, we thought we might have a chance. I think that’s the main thing to get him excited and get him on board. It’s just not the same if he didn’t have something to do with the movie, with the Part 2.”

The original “He Got Game,” starring Allen as a young basketball phenom and Washington as his convict father, was one of the great sports films of all-time as well as one of the most iconic movies of the ’90s. It also featured cameos from ex-NBA players Rick Fox, Walter McCarty, and Travis Best.

Either Williamson or a female lead (perhaps a la Hilary Swank in “The Next Karate Kid”) would be a strong choice for a sequel. It would also make “He Got Game” the latest ’90s basketball film to get a second part.

