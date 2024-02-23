Zion Williamson had disrespectful taunt for Dillon Brooks

There aren’t many humans on the planet big enough to defend New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks is no exception.

Brooks, who regularly takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star players, tested his mettle against Williamson during Thursday’s Rockets-Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

Brooks’ experience guarding the 284-pound Williamson was summed up in one play midway through the third quarter as the Rockets trailed 83-64.

Z just hit Dillon Brooks with the "Too Small" pic.twitter.com/zLvh1XPyOj — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) February 23, 2024

The Duke product posted up Brooks on the left block, took two dribbles, and drained a baby hook shot to extend the Pelicans’ lead. Williamson then it Brooks with the classic “too small” taunt right in front of the Oregon alum.

Zion Williamson giving Dillon the villain a too small pic.twitter.com/Fz4eXkinXO — retroPels (@retro_pels) February 23, 2024

In all fairness to Brooks, the entire Rockets roster seemed too small to contain Williamson throughout the Pelicans’ 127-105 victory.

The 2-time All-Star tallied 27 points and 9 assists on 12/21 shooting from the field against a myriad of Rockets defenders. Several of Zion’s buckets came in emphatic fashion.

Brooks finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on just 2/6 shooting from the floor. The box score failed to list the bruise to Brooks’ ego he also likely received after trying to guard Williamson all night.