Zion Williamson’s stepfather offers response to rumors

Zion Williamson may be mired in controversy but his stepfather remains firmly in his corner.

During a press conference on Friday announcing a Zion Williamson Foundation partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools is Louisiana, Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, indirectly addressed the swirling rumors.

Zion is announcing a partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools today. Lee Anderson, Zion’s stepfather, says “believe half of what you see and nothing what you hear.” pic.twitter.com/AjpVcM4kcs — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) June 9, 2023

“And I wanna say this,” Lee said at the conclusion of his speech. “And I wanna be politically correct when I say it. That’s my son and I love him.

“Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say. I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today.”

Williamson’s personal life has come under the microscope in recent days with porn star and OnlyFans model Moriah Mills claiming they had a romantic fling. She expressed anger that Williamson did not reveal he had a girlfriend, nor that the two were expecting a baby.

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late,” Mills wrote in one of her many tweets.

Shortly after Mills’ Twitter tirade, a third woman came forward claiming she, too, was involved in a sexual relationship with Williamson.

Thus far, neither Williamson nor his girlified, Ahkeema, have commented publicly on these allegations. The only member of his family to address it is Lee, who clearly has his stepson’s back.