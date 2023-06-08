Ex-girlfriend goes nuts on Zion Williamson after learning pregnancy news

Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema recently revealed that they are expecting a baby, and the announcement has led to some drama for the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Ahkeema shared a series of photos on Instagram to announce that she and Williamson are expecting a baby in November. The couple also had a lavish gender reveal party to unveil that they are having a girl. Ahkeema shared a four-minute video from the party on YouTube.

The news sent adult film star Moriah Mills into a frenzy. Mills went on a Twitter tirade on Wednesday in which she claimed she and Williamson had sexual relations as recently as last week. She also shared a screenshot of a direct message that she claims shows Williamson offering to help her move to New Orleans.

I hate you .. ong #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Mills also hinted that it is possible Williamson got her pregnant as well.

Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Mills sent many other tweets ripping Williamson, most of which are too vulgar to feature. She even made reference to all the weight issues the former No. 1 overall pick has had during his career. Mills claimed she helped motivate Williamson to get back into shape whereas Ahkeema did the opposite.

I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night — Moriah Mills (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Williamson appeared in just 29 games this season. He has been a huge disappointment because of his inability to stay on the court. Now Charles Barkley and others have something else to make fun of him about.

