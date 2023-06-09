 Skip to main content
Zion Williamson has Tiger Woods situation as third woman emerges

June 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Zion Williamson appears to have a Tiger Woods situation on his hands.

Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced this week that she is pregnant with their first child. The announcement was made through a video showing an elaborate gender reveal party.

Since that news was announced, Williamson has been aired out more on social media than LeBron James after missing a shot at the end of the game.

A second woman popped up and went ballistic on social media. She accused Williamson of having sexual relations with her as recently as last week.

As if that weren’t bad enough, a third woman has since emerged. This woman appeared angry with Williamson and even included a photo that appears to be of Williamson shirtless in bed.

Based on the looks of things, Williamson was managing a roster of multiple women, and at least two of them are upset that they became the odd woman out with the pregnancy news.

Williamson has only played in 29 games over the last two seasons since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019 by the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s looking like he might have had more girlfriends over the last few years than games played.

Zion Williamson
