Boxer Daniella Hemsley disciplined over post-fight flashing incident

Daniella Hemsley went massively viral last weekend, but it came at a cost.

The boxer Hemsley won the very first fight of her career on Saturday during a Kingpyn Boxing event. Hemsley was so excited that she celebrated by lifting up her top and flashing the crowd for several seconds (see here).

While Hemsley apologized in her post-fight interview for getting carried away, that didn’t prevent Kingpyn Boxing from taking action against her. The promotion announced Wednesday that Hemsley will not be appearing in their upcoming Kingpyn Finals event. They added that the 22-year-old Hemsley will now be taking “some time away from boxing.”

You can read their full statement, in which Kingpyn Boxing also offered an apology for the incident, below.

A STATEMENT FROM SATURDAY NIGHT 💬 pic.twitter.com/v4ZV8R24PR — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 19, 2023

Hemsley might not be too torn up about the discipline considering that she is more of a social media figure than a true boxer. She has over 150,000 followers on Instagram and was competing on Saturday (in just her second career fight) as part of an influencer tournament.

Still, Kingpyn Boxing was recently reported to be facing bankruptcy before they secured a partnership with DAZN, now the official broadcaster of their fights. Thus, you can see why they do not want to encourage incidents like the one that took place on Saturday night.