Boxer Daniella Hemsley celebrates win by flashing crowd

Daniella Hemsley had a very interesting way of celebrating her first career victory in the ring.

Hemsley, 22, was victorious in Saturday’s Kingpyn Boxing event in Dublin, Ireland, defeating challenger Aleksandra Daniel in a five-round unanimous decision (at a 135-pound catchweight). After Hemsley was announced as the winner of the bout (which aired on DAZN), she spontaneously decided to celebrate by lifting up her top and flashing the crowd.

You can see the video of Hemsley’s celebration here.

It actually might be a little generous to call Hemsley a “boxer” at this point. She is an Internet personality with over 100,000 followers on Instagram and fought Saturday as part of an influencer tournament (YouTuber AnEsonGib, one of Jake Paul’s first boxing opponents, was also on the same card).

But Hemsley is quickly gaining experience in the ring. She fought Jully Poca in London this past April (losing by unanimous decision) and now recorded her first career win against Daniel. Hemsley clearly knows how to entertain the fans too (just like this fellow female fighter).