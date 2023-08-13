Conor McGregor goes viral for awkward moment with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is bound to go out for some celebratory drinks after his knockout victory over Robert Helenius on Saturday. Conor McGregor got the party started much earlier.

McGregor seemingly startled Joshua when the former UFC champion came up to the heavyweight fighter and made him drink some Forged Irish Stout.

Conor McGregor feeding Anthony Joshua his Forged Irish Stout at ringside after Joshua’s knockout over Robert Helenius 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pdW8wPGQto — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 12, 2023

It was a sneaky marketing move given that McGregor owns the brand. But given McGregor’s friendship with Joshua, the British boxer downed the drink all the same.

The ever-boisterous McGregor even took advantage of Joshua’s spotlight to callout YouTuber and amateur boxer KSI to a fight. After giving Joshua and Helenius props, he challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle brawl.

“KSI is in the crowd, yeah? He couldn’t box eggs if he walked in an egg boxing factory. So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a fight — bare-knuckle,” said McGregor.

“He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory.” McGregor on KSI. And then lays down a bare knuckle challenge … pic.twitter.com/JvrXrDzXyE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2023

But the real highlight of the night was undoubtedly Joshua’s final KO blow on Helenius. The Brit sent Helenius to the mat with a vicious right hand in the seventh round.