Saturday, August 12, 2023

Conor McGregor goes viral for awkward moment with Anthony Joshua

August 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Conor McGregor forcing Anthony Joshua to drink his beer

Anthony Joshua is bound to go out for some celebratory drinks after his knockout victory over Robert Helenius on Saturday. Conor McGregor got the party started much earlier.

McGregor seemingly startled Joshua when the former UFC champion came up to the heavyweight fighter and made him drink some Forged Irish Stout.

It was a sneaky marketing move given that McGregor owns the brand. But given McGregor’s friendship with Joshua, the British boxer downed the drink all the same.

The ever-boisterous McGregor even took advantage of Joshua’s spotlight to callout YouTuber and amateur boxer KSI to a fight. After giving Joshua and Helenius props, he challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle brawl.

“KSI is in the crowd, yeah? He couldn’t box eggs if he walked in an egg boxing factory. So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a fight — bare-knuckle,” said McGregor.

But the real highlight of the night was undoubtedly Joshua’s final KO blow on Helenius. The Brit sent Helenius to the mat with a vicious right hand in the seventh round.

