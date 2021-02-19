Dana White reveals he once lost $1 million betting on a boxing fight

Dana White is a self-proclaimed gambling degenerate, and he once experienced a 7-figure loss.

White joined ESPN’s “Daily Wager” program last week and talked about sports betting. White says he enjoys betting on sports because it makes the game more interesting and said he is happy that states are legalizing it.

The UFC boss also revealed that he lost $1 million betting on a boxing fight in 2007.

White was asked about a bet that still bothers him. He recalled when Jermain Taylor lost to Kelly Pavlik.

“I bet $1 million on Taylor, and he got destroyed,” White recalled. “It was the first time I ever bet $1 million dollars because I was so confident Taylor was going to win that fight.”

White really brought back some memories by invoking Taylor and Pavlik. And if you have the kind of money he has now, $1 million isn’t a huge sum the way it is for the rest of us. Sadly, many of us do have similar stories about money we’ve lost betting on sports events.