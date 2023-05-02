Deontay Wilder arrested on gun charge

Deontay Wilder was arrested on Tuesday morning following a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood at around 1:15 a.m. after officers say they observed that his Rolls-Royce had illegally tinted windows and an obstructed license plate. Officers said they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana during the stop, so they searched Wilder’s vehicle.

During the search, police found marijuana and a handgun. Wilder was arrested and booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon. The 37-year-old posted bond several hours later and was released.

Wilder appeared to address the incident with a tweet on Tuesday afternoon:

I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 2, 2023

Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, had his most recent fight last October. The 37-year-old defeated Robert Helenius with a huge knockout punch in the first round. There have been rumors that he will fight Anthony Joshua next, but nothing has been made official.