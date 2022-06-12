Boxer pulls Mike Tyson by trying to bite opponent’s ear

Edgar Berlanga remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Alexis Angulo on Saturday night, but he is fortunate he was not disqualified from the fight. He practically admitted as much after the super middleweight bout.

During the seventh round of the fight at Madison Square Garden, it appeared that Berlanga tried to bite Angulo in the neck and shoulder area.

Bro Berlanga really tried to bite him in the ear like Tyson LMAO pic.twitter.com/zgTKeWXWMo — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2022

The referee didn’t catch it, but Berlanga admitted after the win that he almost pulled a Mike Tyson.

“He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him,” Berlanga said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “He kept throwing his elbows and pushing it out. I didn’t want to get cut.”

Tyson, of course, was infamously disqualified from his 1997 heavyweight fight against Evander Holyfield after he bit Holyfield’s ear. Fortunately, Berlanga came up empty when he tried to chomp on the side of Angulo’s head.

Berlanga, 25, improved to a perfect 20-0 with the victory. The unanimous decision was the Brooklyn native’s fourth in a row.