Errol Spence takes shot at Shawn Porter

Errol Spence took a shot at Shawn Porter after his former opponent lost on Saturday night.

Porter was defeated by Bud Crawford via 10th-round TKO in their welterweight title fight. Porter’s father Kenny stopped the fight after his son was knocked down twice in the 10th. Spence seemed in disbelief that Porter’s father would stop the fight and took a shot at Shawn over the matter.

If I was Shawn I wouldn’t pay my daddy lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 21, 2021

Was the shot by Spence fair or not? Kenny Porter shared his reasoning behind stopping the fight.

When you hear it like that, it’s pretty convincing that Kenny wanted to prevent further damage, especially knowing that his son was going to retire.

Spence, who is 27-0, should worry about finding a way to face Crawford.

Photo: Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports