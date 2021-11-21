Shawn Porter makes surprising announcement after loss to Bud Crawford

Shawn Porter lost his pay-per-view fight to Bud Crawford on Saturday night and made a surprising announcement.

The 34-year-old fighter shared with the media that he was retiring from boxing.

“I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight win, lose or draw. I was not going to do it again. I’m announcing my retirement right now,” Porter said after the fight.

Porter was knocked down twice in the 10th round by Crawford during their WBO welterweight title fight at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Porter’s father decided to stop the fight to prevent his son from incurring more damage. Porter was trailing on all three judges’ cards at the time the fight was stopped.

During his pro career, Porter defeated fighters like Devon Alexander, Paulie Malignaggi, Adrien Broner, Andre Berto and Yordenis Ugas. Assuming he is done fighting, he will close his career 31-4-1 with 17 knockouts. His losses were to Kell Brook, Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr. and now Crawford.