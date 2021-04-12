Evander Holyfield making boxing return in exhibition against Kevin McBride

Evander Holyfield is getting ready to make his boxing return in an exhibition fight.

Holyfield is set to face Kevin McBride on June 5 in an eight-round exhibition. SI’s Chris Mannix reports that the fight terms include two-minute rounds with no head gear.

Holyfield’s fight will be on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez’s bout with George Kambosos on Triller.

Holyfield is now 58 and was targeting an exhibition fight with his former nemesis, Mike Tyson. That obviously has not happened, so Holyfield is settling for the man who beat Tyson in Iron Mike’s last pro fight.

Maybe Holyfield’s huge price demand to fight Tyson was an impediment.