Look: Floyd Mayweather buys gorgeous $18 million Miami Beach mansion

August 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is really living it up with his latest real estate purchase.

Mayweather recently bought a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, Fla., The Real Deal reported. The mansion was originally listed for $19.9 million but sold for $18 million.

The home has 9 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms and just under 11,000 square feet of living space. The home is located on the gated Palm Island and has four levels, including a 5,000 square foot rooftop deck.

The listing says the house contains an “indoor movie theater, gym, game room, large ground floor entertainment area, smart house systems, and elevator.”

Mayweather, who retired as a professional boxer with a 50-0 record, has a collection of properties in his real estate portfolio. Since retiring as a pro, he has fought in a few exhibitions, where he has raked in multiple millions. He reportedly made $8 million for one exhibition, and another $10 million plus a cut of pay-per-view sales in his Logan Paul fight, which some thought included funny business.

