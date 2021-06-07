Floyd Mayweather Jr. was ‘surprised’ by Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. paid Logan Paul a compliment after their exhibition fight on Sunday night.

Mayweather and Paul went the eight-round distance in their exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweaher was 50-0 as a pro and one of the greatest boxers in history. So when he goes eight rounds with a non-professional like Paul, it makes people wonder how hard Mayweather tried.

Well, Floyd didn’t have a need to make himself look good. Instead, he praised Paul after the fight for being “tough” and better than he thought.

Floyd Mayweather calls Logan Paul “tough” and says “he’s better than I thought he was. … I’m surprised by tonight. Good little work.” #MayweatherPaul — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 7, 2021

By going eight rounds and praising Paul, Floyd legitimizes Logan as an opponent. That is good business for both men. It allows Floyd to continue fighting exhibitions against unqualified fighters and get paid big bucks. It also lets people see Logan as a true threat, allowing him to continue scheduling big fights.

Oh, and don’t bother asking who won the fight, because one of the rules was that there would not be judges nor a winner.