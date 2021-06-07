 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was ‘surprised’ by Logan Paul

June 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Floyd Mayweather Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. paid Logan Paul a compliment after their exhibition fight on Sunday night.

Mayweather and Paul went the eight-round distance in their exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweaher was 50-0 as a pro and one of the greatest boxers in history. So when he goes eight rounds with a non-professional like Paul, it makes people wonder how hard Mayweather tried.

Well, Floyd didn’t have a need to make himself look good. Instead, he praised Paul after the fight for being “tough” and better than he thought.

By going eight rounds and praising Paul, Floyd legitimizes Logan as an opponent. That is good business for both men. It allows Floyd to continue fighting exhibitions against unqualified fighters and get paid big bucks. It also lets people see Logan as a true threat, allowing him to continue scheduling big fights.

Oh, and don’t bother asking who won the fight, because one of the rules was that there would not be judges nor a winner.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus