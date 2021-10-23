Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing.

Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy. Youngboy also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya was at Youngboy’s Houston-area home when Jacobs showed up the night of the alleged incident.

According to TMZ’s original story, the two women reportedly had an argument. Jacobs told Mayweather to leave, while Mayweather allegedly responded by saying she was Youngboy’s fiancee and that Jacobs should leave.

The two ended up getting in a fight in the kitchen, with Mayweather allegedly charging at Jacobs with two knives and stabbing her.

Mayweather allegedly said the altercation began when Jacobs pulled her hair and ran into the kitchen. Youngboy supposedly was handcuffed but later released.

Yaya has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 2022. She is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Such a crime is generally categorized as a second-degree matter and punishable by fines up to $10,000 and a prison sentence of 2 to 20 years in Texas. Under certain circumstances, such a crime can be charged as a first-degree felony assault, which carries a more severe punishment.

In January, Yaya and Youngboy welcomed their first child.

