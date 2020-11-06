Report: Gervonta Davis involved in hit-and-run in Lamborghini

Boxer Gervonta Davis has found himself in trouble with the law again, this time for an alleged hit-and-run.

Davis was involved in a hit-and-run in Baltimore early Thursday morning, according to a report from WJZ. Police were called to a scene after a report of a multi-car collision that was caused by a car running a red light and striking another vehicle. While police would not confirm that Davis was at the scene, sources told WJZ he was in the Lamborghini that ran the red light.

Several people suffered minor injuries in the crash and one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Davis knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round on Saturday night to retain his WBA regular lightweight title and win Santa Cruz’s WBA super junior lightweight title. Fliers that circulated on social media showed that a celebration was being held for Davis at a nightclub the night of the alleged hit-and-run.

Davis was arrested back in February after turning himself in to face battery charges for an incident with his ex-girlfriend. The 25-year-old was shown on video grabbing the woman by the neck and pulling her out of a seat at a celebrity basketball event.