Greg Hardy gets knocked out in boxing match

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy suffered another brutal knockout loss on Friday night, this time in his third fight for the Team Combat League.

Hardy went toe-to-toe with Alexander Flores, who had a professional boxing record of 18-3-1 before transitioning to Triller Triad Combat and later, the Team Combat League.

In Round 17 of 18 (members of each team rotate over the 18 rounds), Flores knocked Hardy down twice, the second resulting in a TKO.

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

After the fight, Hardy expressed his frustration over the knockout, blaming it on a lack of discipline.

“Win some you lose some,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “I got sloppy looking for a knockout. Forgot to fight my fight and paid the price against a good boxer. More to learn.”

Hardy then took aim at the “trolls” who celebrated his loss.

“(You) trolls have fun. I’ll be back (tomorrow) to talk ish,” he wrote. “Thank you to the Team Combat League for being classy and bringing real boxers together to do work.”

True to his word, Hardy did return to Instagram in the early morning to talk his “ish” and highlight some of his recent wins, including his first two TCL bouts — one a knockout and the other a unanimous decision.

Hardy now sports a TCL record of 2-1, an amateur boxing record of 3-0, a professional boxing record of 2-0, a bareknuckle boxing record of 0-1 and a mixed martial arts record of 7-5 (1).