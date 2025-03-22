Jake Paul announces big personal news

Jake Paul announced some big personal news Saturday on social media.

Paul revealed that he and his girlfriend, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, are engaged. The boxer shared a set of photos of the elaborate proposal, which took place on a balcony overlooking picturesque scenery.

“We’re engaged,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Jake Paul talks with the media in 2021. Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Paul and Leerdam have been dating for over two years. They went public with the relationship in April 2023, when Paul shared photos of the two together on Instagram. The two have been together since, and the two have been seen regularly attending each other’s sporting events since then.

The 26-year-old Leerdam is a hugely accomplished athlete in her own right. She won the individual world championship in 1,000 meter speed skating in 2020 and 2023, and won a silver medal at the 2022 Summer Olympics in Beijing in the event. She has also won world championships in team sprint in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Paul himself recently made headlines for the high-profile opponent he is targeting for his next fight. He has gone 11-1 since launching his professional boxing career, and is obviously flying high outside of the ring as well.