Jake Paul demands Tyron Woodley get tattoo to get rematch

Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley via split decision in their fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night, and he is ready for a rematch. But there is one condition.

In their postfight interviews on Showtime, Paul insisted that Woodley get an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo in order to have a rematch.

Here is the clip, but beware of the bad language.

Woodley says he’ll get the tattoo “I love Jake Paul” in order to run back the fight, would you do it? pic.twitter.com/ygUJ9ftseU — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) August 30, 2021

Paul is all about spectacles, hype and attention. What better way to garner headlines and drum up attention for a rematch than by forcing Woodley to get such a humiliating tattoo?

The rematch would be lucrative for Woodley, but is it worth putting such an embarrassing tattoo on your body? Probably not for me. But that’s the price of admission when it comes to the Paul brothers.

Paul, by the way, is now 4-0 in his professional boxing career. Woodley, a former UFC champion, is now 0-1 as a pro boxer.