John Gotti III’s sister threatens Floyd Mayweather’s daughter

The beef between the Mayweathers and Gottis seems to be increasing since the chaos in the ring after Sunday night’s exhibition fight.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fought in an exhibition boxing match in Florida on Sunday night. The fight was stopped in the sixth, which angered Gotti, who continued to go after Mayweather even after the bout was stopped. Members from their respective support teams then entered the ring to try to break things up.

The matters spilled over to social media.

Gotti’s sister Nicolette posted a threatening message to her Instagram page.

“your daughter was ran (sic) through by a (sic) animal with 12 different baby mamas-your little circus animal – your (sic) all a pack of zoo animals… I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter it may be 2 years 3 years from now but I’m coming c–t,” she wrote (censored for profanity by LBS).

John Gotti Jr’s daughter and John Gotti 3s sister Nicolette with very choice words for Floyd Mayweather and his family following fight and subsequent brawl pic.twitter.com/YMcByrjS1v — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) June 12, 2023

Gotti III and Nicolette are the grandchildren of John Gotti, who was the boss of the Gambino crime family in New York. Nicolette did not specify which of Mayweather’s two daughters she was targeting, but Iyanna (Yaya) has the more public profile. Yaya was arrested in April 2020 for felony aggravated assault over a stabbing.

There have been questions about whether the beef between the parties is real. It’s up to you to decide what you think.