Fighter delivers 2-second knockout for fastest KO ever

Justin Watson on Friday delivered the fastest knockout in combat sports history.

Watson was facing Cole Ferrell at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 69 at GAS South Arena in Atlanta, Ga. As soon as the bell rang to start Round 1, Watson took one step forward and then sent a devastating right hand that nailed Ferrell in the head. Farrell hit the canvas immediately and tried to get up, but referee Bryan Miner called it off and declared Watson the winner.

🤯 2 SECOND KO IN BKFC TONIGHT. Fastest knockout in combat sports history. #BKFC69 pic.twitter.com/M4Rn2G0h7j — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) December 7, 2024

Watson, who is now 1-2, was pretty straightforward in an interview after the fight.

“It’s exactly what we came to do. I knew what I was coming here to do, and the plan worked,” Watson told Jais Sports Takes.