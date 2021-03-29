Manny Pacquiao had funny response to Oscar De La Hoya’s boxing comeback

Manny Pacquiao had a funny response on Instagram to Oscar De La Hoya’s announcement about a boxing comeback.

De La Hoya announced on Friday that he would be making an in-ring boxing comeback. Oscar said he would be fighting in July on the Triller platform, though his opponent has not yet been named.

Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN that Oscar De La Hoya’s July 3 comeback fight is likely to take place in Texas, potentially AT&T Stadium. Triller ideally wants a “big” UFC name for the opponent, Kavanaugh said. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

Triller has become known for promoting and hosting celebrity-boxer crossover fights.

Well guess what? On the same day, Pacquiao shared a video on Instagram of him pummeling De La Hoya with a combination in their 2008 fight.

De La Hoya is 48 now and last fought in 2008 against Pacquiao. He lost the fight after quitting following the eighth round.

De La Hoya responded on Instagram to Pacquiao’s post, saying “And still couldn’t take me down drained and all. Love you.”

De La Hoya has talked about a comeback on and off for several years, but this is the first time it looks like something may materialize. Pacquiao is also targeting a fight date soon.