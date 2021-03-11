Manny Pacquiao hints at his next opponent

Manny Pacquiao gave his fans an idea of his next opponent.

Pacquiao told ABS-CBN’s Dyan Castillejo that they are eyeing Mikey Garcia, but they are still considering Terence Crawford.

“We’re leaning towards Mikey Garcia,” Pacquiao told Castillejo.

Pacquiao shared in February that he was getting prepared to fight again. He may be preparing for a May fight date, which doesn’t leave a lot of time to get his opponent finalized.

Garcia himself recently said that they are close to finalizing things.

“It’s been in the works for a few years,” said Garcia during a recent self-recorded video. “In the last few weeks, we’ve been getting very close to finalizing this. I’m pretty excited. Hopefully, we can get the exact date within the next few days. Were trying to get everything done for May.”

Pacquiao has also been considering Errol Spence Jr. and Ryan Garcia as well. The 42-year-old serves as a politician in the Philippines. He last fought in 2019 and beat Keith Thurman. He is 62-7-2 with 39 KOs in his career.

Pacquiao was said to have a huge dollar amount in mind to be paid for his next fight.