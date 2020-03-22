Manny Pacquiao ‘not afraid to die’ as he helps Filipinos during coronavirus

Manny Pacquiao grew up poor in the Philippines and rose to international stardom as a boxer before becoming a senator in his home country. He knows what life is like at the bottom and the top, and he is working to help out his country as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The Filipino boxer/politician has already given 700,000 masks to those on the front lines; partnered with Jack Ma to provide 50,000 COVID-19 test kits; and he has donated five buses to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to help them provide free rides to healthcare workers.

Pacquiao is trying to show leadership and provide a good example for his country during the pandemic. He told the Manila Bulletin that he is “not afraid to die”, and that is part of why he is helping.

“If you are a leader, you have to be a frontliner,” he said.

Pacquiao is trying to make sure the poor people living in the streets are taken care of because of concerns over looting. He lived in the streets before his boxing career took off, so he understands what those people are going through.

Pacquiao has always been extremely generous with people in his country and is making that clear once again. The 41-year-old was expecting to fight again this summer, but those plans are on hold, as are the plans of so many during these times.