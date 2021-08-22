Manny Pacquiao unsure about retirement following upset loss to Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao suffered an upset loss to Yordenis Ugas in their fight on Saturday night and is unsure about his future fighting plans.

Pacquiao and Ugas met at T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas, Nev. for a 12-round welterweight title fight. The fight was arranged on short notice as Pacquiao was previously set to face Errol Spence Jr., who had to withdraw due to an injury.

Pac-Man and Ugas fought a close battle, with most reporters giving Ugas the edge. That’s exactly how the judges saw it, as they awarded Ugas a unanimous decision.

Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugas, and the third had it 115-113. That means two gave it to Ugas eight rounds to four and one had it seven rounds to five.

Pacquiao, who is a senator in his home country of the Philippines, is 42 years old. He is considering retirement but expressed uncertainty about his future following the defeat.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Let me relax and then make a decision,” Pacquiao said when asked if this was his final fight #PacquiaoUgas — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 22, 2021

Pac-Man made a nice comeback after his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, beating Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas. He then lost to Jeff Horn but rallied back to beat Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman. Pacquiao is still a very good fighter, but he’s not what he was. He may recognize that he has nothing left to prove and that it might be time to focus on other things.