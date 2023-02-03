Manny Pacquiao, wife Jinkee respond to divorce gossip rumors

Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee have responded to a gossip claim about their relationship.

According to pep.ph, a YouTube channel spread some allegations about the Pacquiaos, claiming that they were getting a divorce. The Pacquiaos have been married since 1999 and have five children together. They seem to want to assure their fans that there relationship is very much intact.

Manny shared a video on TikTok this week of him and his wife on a coffee date.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and his lovely wife Jinkee Pacquiao took to social media to post snaps of their date at a popular coffee shop on Wednesday, Feb. 1https://t.co/PoUsrQ39lE — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) February 1, 2023

“To the [gossips] out there, you might die from envy. To those spreading such gossip, our Lord will punish you for your wrongdoings,” Manny said in the video.

Jinkee has also taken steps to show everyone their relationship is very much going strong. She shared a few mushy posts via Instagram expressing her love for Manny over the past few days.

“Home is wherever i’m with you.

“By your side is where i want to be.

“I Love You, babe!” she wrote as the caption for one post.

Another post from Jinkee said, “Every day, I Love You more!”

Manny, 44, was a champion in eight different divisions as a boxer. He is 62-8-2 and last fought in 2021. Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines.