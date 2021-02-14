Manny Pacquiao targeting $40 million pay day in next fight?

Manny Pacquiao recently teased some big news, and he is also targeting a big pay day.

The 42-year-old Filipino politician and boxer tweeted during the week that he has begun training for an upcoming fight.

Training camp has begun. I’m ready to get back in the ring and to further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing. Big news coming soon. @ParadigmSports @AudieAttar — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) February 9, 2021

Pacquiao has not yet named an opponent. Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia and Ryan Garcia have been mentioned as possible opponents.

Pacquiao is targeting $40 million if he fights Crawford.

“We told Bob (Arum) I get $40 million and Crawford gets $10 million,” Pacquiao told The Daily Tribune in the Philippines.

Pacquiao last fought in the summer of 2019 and beat Keith Thurman, marking his third straight win. He is 62-7-2 with 39 KOs in his career.

Conor McGregor was trying to set up a boxing match with Pacquiao, but that plan fell through after McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier.