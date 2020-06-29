pixel 1
Monday, June 29, 2020

Manny Pacquiao’s beloved dog ‘Pacman’ dies after car incident

June 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Manny Pacquiao

A beloved member of Manny Pacquiao’s team died over the weekend.

Pacquiao’s 14-year-old dog “Pacman” died after being run over in General Santos City on Saturday.

The Manila Bulletin says Pacquiao’s aid, David Sisson, inadvertently ran over the Jack Russell Terrier, which ran under Sisson’s car. The dog was taken to the vet immediately but couldn’t be saved.

Pacman was often photographed joining Manny in his boxing training and running sessions.

Meet my dog, "PACMAN"

Jogging this morning. Now gym time

Pacquiao, 41, is a senator in the Philippines. He last fought in July when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision.

