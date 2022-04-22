Man Mike Tyson punched on plane has lengthy criminal record

Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane this week, and some new information has surfaced about the man he repeatedly punched.

Tyson was on a JetBlue fight that was scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Miami on Wednesday night. Video footage showed the former heavyweight champion unleash a beating on a man who was seated behind him. A witness said the former heavyweight champion was initially cordial with him and the recipient of the beating and took a selfie with them.

According to Tyson’s representatives, the other passenger was extremely intoxicated and harassing Tyson. He also allegedly threw a water bottle at Tyson.

On Friday, TMZ identified the man Tyson punched as Melvin Townsend III. Townsend has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property. The 36-year-old stole a trailer in 2018 in one alleged incident. The drug possession charge was for Oxycodone.

Townsend has served jail time on two separate occasions — once for 20 months and another time for 15 months.

Tyson walked off the plane minutes after the incident. Townsend reportedly received medical attention and both he and Tyson met with police. Townsend declined to press charges.