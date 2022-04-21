Mike Tyson explains why he repeatedly punched man on airplane

Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment.

Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who was seated behind him on a JetBlue fight that was scheduled to fly from Florida to San Francisco. A witness told TMZ that Tyson was initially cordial with him and his friend and took a selfie with them. Tyson eventually became annoyed with the man and unleashed several haymakers.

You can see the video below:

Tyson walked off the plane minutes after the incident. The man received medical attention and then went to the police, but it is unclear if charges will be filed.

On Thursday, Tyson’s representatives told TMZ that the man Tyson punched was extremely intoxicated and would not leave the 55-year-old alone. Tyson also claims the man threw a water bottle at him.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” a rep for Tyson said.

Tyson is scheduled to make a public appearance at a marijuana event in Miami on Thursday night, according to TMZ. He was initially set to appear at the event with wrestling legend Ric Flair at around noon EST, but event organizers said Tyson had to cancel “due to a flight change.”