Oscar De La Hoya gets facial from girlfriend Holly Sonders while talking trash

Oscar De La Hoya talked some trash to rival boxing promoter Eddie Hearn over social media recently. But the best part was he did it all while getting a facial from his girlfriend Holly Sonders.

De La Hoya and Sonders watched Anthony Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk for his second career loss. That took place last weekend in a fight in England that was not well promoted in the U.S.

Oscar criticized Hearn, who promotes Joshua, for not knowing how to promote in the U.S.

Oscar De La Hoya firing shots at Eddie Hearn after Anthony Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk… [📽️ @OscarDeLaHoya] pic.twitter.com/GMWts9htFn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 28, 2021

“What’s that promoter who has no clue what to do in the U.S.?” De La Hoya asked, like he didn’t know who Hearn was.

“Thomas Hearn, stay in the UK, promote your fights. You have no clue what you’re doing in the U.S,” Oscar said while getting Hearn’s name wrong.

“He does not know how to promote,” De La Hoya repeated. “Eddie Hearn ruined Joshua’s career.”

Joshua was highly touted as a boxer but made excuses to avoid fighting Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Then he wound up losing his undefeated record when Andy Ruiz shocked him in 2019. Joshua has gone on to lose a second time and has faded out of the conversation dominated by Wilder and Fury.

The funniest part was watching De La Hoya talk all that trash while getting his face rubbed with Vaseline or some sort of other cream. How can anyone take that guy seriously like that?