 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 8, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya posts video after being released from hospital

September 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya posted a video on social media Wednesday after being released from the hospital.

De La Hoya said in the video that he was hospitalized for three days after contracting COVID-19. He says that COVID hit him “really hard” despite him being in great physical shape.

De La Hoya’s positive test was first announced on Sept. 3. He withdrew from his scheduled crossover fight against Vitor Belfort because of COVID. Evander Holyfield is filling in for De La Hoya in the bout instead.

De La Hoya, 48, last fought professionally against Manny Pacquiao in 2008. He said in the video that he can’t wait to get back in the ring.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus