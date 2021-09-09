Oscar De La Hoya posts video after being released from hospital

Oscar De La Hoya posted a video on social media Wednesday after being released from the hospital.

De La Hoya said in the video that he was hospitalized for three days after contracting COVID-19. He says that COVID hit him “really hard” despite him being in great physical shape.

Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9XIKfKpDf6 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 8, 2021

De La Hoya’s positive test was first announced on Sept. 3. He withdrew from his scheduled crossover fight against Vitor Belfort because of COVID. Evander Holyfield is filling in for De La Hoya in the bout instead.

De La Hoya, 48, last fought professionally against Manny Pacquiao in 2008. He said in the video that he can’t wait to get back in the ring.