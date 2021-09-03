Oscar De La Hoya out of Vitor Belfort due to COVID; Evander Holyfield in

Oscar De La Hoya has been preparing for his first fight since 2008, but the former champion is going to have to back out.

De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports. Evander Holyfield has agreed to take De La Hoya’s place and fight Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11. The fight will need approval from the California State Athletic Commission.

TMZ reports that the fight will be moved to Florida if California will not sanction it.

Holyfield has not fought since 2011. He was supposed to have an exhibition bout against Kevin McBride earlier this year, but that was postponed and no new date was announced.

De La Hoya, 48, claimed to be in the best shape of his life heading into his fight against Belfort. His new girlfriend Holly Sonders recently opened up about the sacrifices Oscar had made.