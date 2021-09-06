Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight scheduled for Florida

Evander Holyfield will be back in the boxing ring soon. He is set to fight MMA legend Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 in Hollywood, Fla., the news was confirmed on Sunday.

Oscar De La Hoya was set to fight Belfort but had to withdraw to due to his COVID-19 case. Holyfield, who already had issues with Triller over his contract situation, stepped in. The company searched to find a state willing to sanction the bout and found it with Florida.

Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort set for Sept. 11 in Hollywood, Florida, per Ryan Kavanaugh. Eight two-minute rounds. Triller looking for sanctioning as pro fight. Brazilian star Anitta will be performing. Belfort is Brazilian. So is Anderson Silva, who is fighting Tito Ortiz — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 5, 2021

Holyfield is 58 years old and last fought professionally in 2011. He’s been trying to work a fight with Mike Tyson, but that didn’t happen. Now he’s just happy to be getting another big paycheck.

He’ll be taking on Belfort, who is an accomplished MMA fighter. Now 44, Belfort had one professional boxing fight in his career, back in 2006.