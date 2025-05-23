Pro boxer Georgia O’Connor dies at age 25

British professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died following a battle with cancer.

O’Connor’s promotional company, Boxxer, shared the news of the boxer’s death in a statement on social media Thursday. O’Connor was 25.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon,” Boxxer said in a statement.

O’Connor revealed in a social media post back in January that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She said she had been in “constant pain” for 17 weeks prior to the diagnosis but that doctors dismissed her concerns. O’Connor said she knew something was “seriously wrong” with her and believed it was cancer.

“Not one doctor took me seriously. Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony. Instead, they dismissed me,” O’Connor wrote. “They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting. They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen. One even told me that it’s ‘all in my head.’

“And now? Now the cancer has spread. And if that wasn’t enough, throughout this whole time there’s been BLOOD CLOTS all over my lungs. That ALONE could have killed me instantly. They could have done something before it got to this stage. But they didn’t.”

O’Connor indicated that she was told the cancer was terminal but expressed confidence that she would beat it. You can read the full post:

In a separate post on Feb. 18, O’Connor revealed that she had been pregnant but suffered a miscarriage. She wrote that she still felt “on top of the world” despite being diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer.

Then on May 9, which was two weeks before her death, O’Connor shared a photo that showed two hands with wedding bands on them. She captioned the post “09.05.2025. The day I married the love of my life.” It is unclear if she was already married or if she was engaged and the date listed was supposed to be her wedding date.

O’Connor was 3-0 in her career as a professional boxer. She also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017 as an amateur.