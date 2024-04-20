Report reveals terms of Ryan Garcia’s agreement for missing weight

Ryan Garcia came in several pounds overweight Friday during the weigh-in for his fight with Devin Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The infraction cost Garcia quite a sum of money.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) weighed in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound threshold a day before his Saturday bout against Haney (31-0, 15 KOs). While the fight is still pushing through, the weigh-in result meant that Garcia would be unable to compete for Haney’s WBC 140-pound belt.

During Thursday’s fight press conference, Garcia bet Haney $500,000 for each pound he’s overweight. Haney even confirmed after the weigh-in that Garcia had “honored the 500k per pound.”

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia agree to a $500,000 per pound bet if either man is over the 140-pound limit on Friday 💰🤝#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/dItboriMja — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 18, 2024

Ryan honored the 500k per pound.. — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) April 19, 2024

However, Garcia may have gotten a discount from what was supposed to be a $1.5 million penalty. According to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael, Garcia agreed to pay $600k plus an additional 2% of Garcia’s PPV upside for coming in overweight.

Per source, deal Bill Haney cut for with Team Garcia for Garcia being 3.2 lbs over was for $600k + 2% of Garcia's PPV upside (if it reaches the upside threshold). It's not the $1.5M they keep saying. They're keeping up that appearance as part of the amended contract. #HaneyGarcia — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) April 19, 2024

The two sides reportedly agreed to keep up the appearance that Garcia paid the initially agreed-upon $1.5 million.

Garcia also chugged what appeared to be a beer before stepping on the scales during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

bro Ryan Garcia just chugged a beer during his weigh in 😭 how is this fight still going ahead pic.twitter.com/O0umqyfifs — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 19, 2024

100 Percent worth it pic.twitter.com/fo9oWxOf6F — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 19, 2024

Garcia and Haney have a shared history. The two have faced off six times as USA youth amateur boxers. They split those fights 3-3 with Haney winning the last fight in January 2015.

The failed weigh-in and beer stunt were just the latest in a string of bizarre incidents involving Garcia in recent months.