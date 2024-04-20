 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 19, 2024

Report reveals terms of Ryan Garcia’s agreement for missing weight

April 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Ryan Garcia talks

Ryan Garcia came in several pounds overweight Friday during the weigh-in for his fight with Devin Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The infraction cost Garcia quite a sum of money.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) weighed in 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound threshold a day before his Saturday bout against Haney (31-0, 15 KOs). While the fight is still pushing through, the weigh-in result meant that Garcia would be unable to compete for Haney’s WBC 140-pound belt.

During Thursday’s fight press conference, Garcia bet Haney $500,000 for each pound he’s overweight. Haney even confirmed after the weigh-in that Garcia had “honored the 500k per pound.”

However, Garcia may have gotten a discount from what was supposed to be a $1.5 million penalty. According to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael, Garcia agreed to pay $600k plus an additional 2% of Garcia’s PPV upside for coming in overweight.

The two sides reportedly agreed to keep up the appearance that Garcia paid the initially agreed-upon $1.5 million.

Garcia also chugged what appeared to be a beer before stepping on the scales during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

Garcia and Haney have a shared history. The two have faced off six times as USA youth amateur boxers. They split those fights 3-3 with Haney winning the last fight in January 2015.

The failed weigh-in and beer stunt were just the latest in a string of bizarre incidents involving Garcia in recent months.

Article Tags

Devin HaneyRyan Garcia
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus