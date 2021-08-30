 Skip to main content
Robert Griffin’s wife calls out Jake Paul for bullying after fight

August 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tyron Woodley Jake Paul

Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley via split decision in their fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night, and the two could be headed for a rematch. Woodley just needs to humiliate himself first, which is something Robert Griffin III’s wife finds to be quite ironic.

After he defeated Woodley, Paul told the former UFC champion he is willing to fight him again if Woodley gets an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Woodley immediately said “bet” and shook Paul’s hand. You can see the video of the exchange here.

Griffin’s wife, Grete, thought the demand was hypocritical of Paul.

Paul recently admitted that he was bullied in high school, which is what Mrs. Griffin was referring to. The YouTuber also has a foundation that advocates against bullying.

Paul knows how to promote, and the tattoo demand is just his brilliant idea to drum up attention for a potential rematch. Woodley would probably disagree that he is being bullied into it.

